Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Visa stock opened at $216.96 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day moving average of $224.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

