Kylin (KYL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $241,346.00

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a market cap of $24.57 million and approximately $241,346.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Kylin alerts:

Kylin Profile

Kylin is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

