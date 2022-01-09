LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $98,631.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00059063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00084178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.98 or 0.07525086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,494.69 or 0.99993253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

