Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $296,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 17.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.3% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 97,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 40.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.88.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $669.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $665.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.32. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

