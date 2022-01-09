Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Shares Up 3.2%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several research firms recently commented on LSGOF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

