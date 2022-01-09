Landbox 24-Hour Volume Reaches $46,208.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $186,399.03 and approximately $46,208.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00082183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.98 or 0.07429484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.29 or 0.99900780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

