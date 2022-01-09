Landbox (LAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $199,391.08

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $199,391.08 and $58,040.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00059425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00086849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.96 or 0.07497205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,099.39 or 1.00168602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003235 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.