Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.06 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

