Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 116.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Legend Biotech by 2,374.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 16.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth about $29,964,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 160.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 92,867 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

