Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $41.96 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

