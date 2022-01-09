Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

