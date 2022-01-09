Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$122.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$116.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a C$123.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.03. 895,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$102.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$44.60 and a 52-week high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

