Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Securities

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Truist Securities in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.56.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$44.60 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

