Lincluden Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 2.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Suncor Energy worth $26,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 443,952 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,861,000 after acquiring an additional 334,747 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,922,000 after buying an additional 390,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

