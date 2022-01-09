Lincluden Management Ltd. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,738 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

