Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $138.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

