Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 650,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,368,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,827,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $196.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

