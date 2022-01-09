Lincluden Management Ltd. Invests $9.70 Million in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,000. The RMR Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 243.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 160,399 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at $3,506,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

