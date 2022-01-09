Linda Llewelyn Sells 3,234 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23.

On Friday, December 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $91,300.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $33.96 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,855,000 after purchasing an additional 156,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after purchasing an additional 63,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

