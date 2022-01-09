Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Lindsay has raised its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lindsay to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 92.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 41.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

