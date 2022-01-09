Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a report on Monday, October 18th.

LNDAF stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

