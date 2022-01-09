Linear (LINA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20.68 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $116.45 million and approximately $20.68 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,240,306,096 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

