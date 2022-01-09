Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Update

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

