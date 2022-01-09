Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Liquid Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquid Media Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YVR opened at $1.01 on Friday. Liquid Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 14,555.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

