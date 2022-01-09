Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0319 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $87,883.52 and approximately $43.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,934.38 or 0.99811053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00086023 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00033261 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045298 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.86 or 0.00820825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.