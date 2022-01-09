Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report $6.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.13 billion and the highest is $6.73 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $22.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $28.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 93.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 28.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

LAD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.21. 214,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.28. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

