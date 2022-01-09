LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to report $31.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the highest is $32.24 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $119.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LVOX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveVox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter valued at $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.