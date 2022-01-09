Loki Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,469.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.24 or 0.07526003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00311906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.78 or 0.00896596 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00070742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00452153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00260502 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

