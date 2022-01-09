LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from 300.00 to 310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:LNSPF remained flat at $$4.03 during trading hours on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

