Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRP opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $55.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

