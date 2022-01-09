Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

JNJ opened at $173.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average is $167.22. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

