Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Middleby makes up about 2.2% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Middleby by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,397,000 after acquiring an additional 249,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Middleby by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,817,000 after acquiring an additional 112,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $197.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.99 and a 200-day moving average of $181.73. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $129.40 and a one year high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

