Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,560 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 2.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after buying an additional 1,151,467 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,613,000 after purchasing an additional 787,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $54,475,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

TD opened at $79.21 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.