Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,741 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 94.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 80.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 216,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the third quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

