Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

CVLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of CVLG opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.53. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $274.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

