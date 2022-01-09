Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,358 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE opened at $186.21 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.25 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.83.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.