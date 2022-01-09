Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 66.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $86.57 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other Ingles Markets news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

