Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 95,095 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $306.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

