Lossless (LSS) Market Cap Hits $27.69 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $27.69 million and $1.00 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00059063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00084178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.98 or 0.07525086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,494.69 or 0.99993253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

