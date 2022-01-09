Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOW. Truist raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.71.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $251.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.28 and a 200-day moving average of $218.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

