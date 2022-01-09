LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,534.0 days.

Shares of LPKFF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG engages in the provision of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Development, Welding, Solar, and Other. The Electronics segment refers to the production systems for cutting print stencils, circuit boards, thin glass, and the etching of plastic circuit carriers.

