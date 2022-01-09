Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lufax by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax in the second quarter worth $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 94.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 32.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lufax alerts:

LU stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.