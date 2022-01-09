Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 143,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 721,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

