LUXCoin (LUX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $161,070.13 and $5.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,791.06 or 0.99928710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00084838 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00345122 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00470913 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00138286 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008876 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007598 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000890 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,845,329 coins and its circulating supply is 12,838,096 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.