Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,410,000. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

