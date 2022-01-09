Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 767 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 593,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Andersons were worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 57,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,237 shares of company stock worth $5,344,335 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $39.90.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANDE. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.