Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $567.56 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

