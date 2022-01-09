Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 44,067 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,067 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $1,637,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.83 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.00%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

