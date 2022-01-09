Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $22.17 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,324,404 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 308,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 118,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of GE stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.