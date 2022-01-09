Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,248 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $20,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 786.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 197,858 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 23.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,233,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 235,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,018,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after buying an additional 47,467 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

